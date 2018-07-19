Capital One Q2 results reflect credit improvement, $400M gain on sale

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.22 compared with $2.62 EPS in Q1 and $1.94 in the year-ago period.

Q2 includes a $400M net gain on the sale of substantial majority of its consumer home loan portfolio.

"We saw credit improvement across our businesses, and growth math is now helping overall domestic credit card trends," says Chairman and CEO Richard Fairbank.

COF +0.9% in after-hours trading.

Q2 net interest income of $5.55B fell 3% from Q1's $5.72B and rose 1% from $5.47B a year ago.

Credit card net interest income was $3.40B vs $3.56B in Q1 and $3.29B a year ago.

Net interest margin was 6.66% vs 6.93% in Q1 and 6.88% a year earlier.

Net charge-off rate of 2.42% fell 17 basis points from Q1 and 25 bps from a year ago.

Total net revenue of $7.19B increased 4% from Q1 and 7% from Q2 2017.

Return on average common equity increased to 16.06% from 11.47% in the prior quarter and 8.59% in the year-earlier quarter.

Source: Press Release

