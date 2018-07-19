Stocks slide after disappointing earnings, Trump dumps on Fed

Stocks snapped their five-session winning streak after several quarterly earnings reports disappointed and trade jitters resurfaced on worries that the European Union could slap retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the U.S.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors fell, with financials (-1.4%) pacing the retreat followed by telecom services (-1.1%), while real estate (+1%) and utilities (+0.9%) were the day's only winners.

Pres. Trump criticized the Fed in a CNBC interview, saying he's "not thrilled" about interest rate hikes, which helped raise U.S. Treasury prices, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.85% and weighing on bank shares.

Trump also commented on the strengthening dollar, saying it puts the U.S. at a disadvantage; the U.S. Dollar Index tumbled in a knee-jerk response but recouped its losses and closed 0.2% higher at 95.00.

U.S. WTI crude oil closed up 1% to settle at $69.46/bbl, rebounding from an earlier low of $67.80.