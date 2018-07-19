People's United Q2

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) reports Q2 net interest margin widened to 3.10% from 3.05% in Q1 and 2.96% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 EPS 31 cents a share, up from 30 cents in Q1 and 19 cents a year earlier.

The bank also announced its acquisition of Vend Lease Company, which provides equipment financing to suppliers and vendors in the hospitality industry. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"Higher revenues and well-controlled expenses generated a second quarter efficiency ratio of 58.4 percent, an improvement of 100 basis points linked quarter," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Q2 revenue rose 3% to $396M as both net interest income and non-interest income increased.

Operating expenses of $246M, which includes $4M in costs related to 10 branch closures, were up 1%

Common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.0% vs. 10.1% in Q1 and in the year-ago quarter..

