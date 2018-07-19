Celanese +4% after easy Q2 earnings beat, big boost in full-year guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +4.3% after-hours as it easily beats Q2 earnings expectations on 22% higher revenues Y/Y on robust pricing across its businesses and raises FY 2018 guidance for earnings and cash flow.

CE sees full-year EPS of $10.50-$10.75, far ahead of $9.66 analyst consensus estimate and previous company guidance of $9.01-$9.39.

For Q2, CE says its engineered materials unit delivered its second highest net sales of $664M, up 22% Y/Y, and the acetyl Ccain’s net sales of $1B was a 27% Y/Y increase.

CE's free cash flow totaled $500M, driven by robust underlying business results and strong accounts receivable and inventory performance relative to earnings, and the company says it is on pace to deliver free cash flow greater than $1B for the full year.