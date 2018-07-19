Twitter adds two to board as Scardino plans exit

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says that Marjorie Scardino is stepping down from her board post, effective Dec. 31.

The company's adding two new boardmembers effective today: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will seve as a Class I director with a term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting; Robert Zoellick will serve as a Class III director with term expiring at the annual meeting in 2019.

Okonjo-Iweala has served as senior advisor to Lazard since September 2015; he's the previous minister of finance for Nigeria.

Zoellick has been chairman of the board at AllianceBernstein since April 2017.