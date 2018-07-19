Brandywine Realty Q2 FFO/share beats estimate, sees `robust leasing pipeline'

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posts Q2 FFO of 35 cents a share, beating consensus by a penny, and compares with 32 cents a year ago.

Narrows year FFO range by a penny on both ends--to $1.35-$1.41 per share from its prior range of $1.34-$1.42.

“Market conditions remain strong and we continue to have a robust leasing pipeline," says President and CEO Gerard H. Sweeney.

Net operating income excluding termination revenues and other income items decreased 2.5% on a GAAP basis and increased 0.3% on a cash basis for its 81 same-store properties.

Core portfolio of 86 properties was 92.6% occupied as of June 30, 2018 compared with 93.4% a year earlier.

Development pipeline aggregating $270M is now 92% leased at a weighted-average cash yield on cost of 9.2%.

BDN unchanged in after-hours trading.

