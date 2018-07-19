Kinder Morgan eyes paying down $2B debt after Trans Mountain sale

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) plans to use its share of the proceeds from the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project to pay down ~$2B in debt, Chairman Richard Kinder said in the company's earnings conference call.

KMI plans to fund its growth capital expenditures with its own internally generated cash, Kinder also said on the call.

KMI also says it is delaying the startup of its nearly $2B Elba liquefied natural gas export terminal in Georgia to Q4 instead of Q3, with the first six liquefaction units entering service in Q4 followed by the next four units in Q3 2019.

The company also is evaluating whether to turn its proposed $2B Permian Highway gas pipeline in Texas into a bigger project, using a 48-inch pipe instead of a 42-inch pipe, due to the high level of interest in the project.