Workhorse Group +4% as Arosa discloses 9.99% stake

Commercial automaker Workhorse Group is up 4% after hours following the filing of a 13D form from Arosa Capital Management showing a 9.99% stake.

Workhorse entered a loan agreement to borrow $6.1M from Arosa, and issued warrants to buy up to 5,000,358 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2/share.

Those warrants are limited such that Arosa can't exercise them to own more than a 9.99% stake.

Arosa also owns 350,000 shares, for which it paid $904,024.52.

Workhorse will add Arosa's Michael Clark to the board, and plans to cause a sale of SureFly resulting in cash proceeds of at least $20M.