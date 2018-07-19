Jazz reports late-stage trial for Vyxeos in blood cancer meets goal

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) falls 2.9% in after-hours trading after reporting results of a late-stage trial of Vyxeos liposome for injections in two kinds of blood cancer.

The study evaluated efficacy and safety in 309 patients between 60 and 70 years of age with newly diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia or with AML with myelodysplasia-related changes, a rapidly progressing and life-threatening blood cancer.

While the study met its primary endpoint of improvement in overall survival, fatal treatment-emergent CNS hemorrhage not in the setting of progressive disease occurred in 2% of patients in the Vyxeos arm and 0.7% of patients in the control arm.

Six percent of patients in both the Vyxeos and control arm had a fatal adverse reaction on treatment or within 30 days of therapy that was not in the setting of progressive disease.

The study of Vyxeos liposome demonstrated improved overall survival compared with the standard care cytarabine and daunorubicin (7+3)--median OS of 9.6 months for the Vyxeos group vs. 5.9 months for the 7+3 treatment group.

Jazz said Vyxeos was also associated with significantly higher remission rate than 7+3 with a complete response of 38% vs. 26%.

Vyxeos was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2017, and is the first FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated for adults with newly-diagnosed t-AML or AML-MRC.

Source: Press Release