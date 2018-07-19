EPA to ease Obama-era coal ash pollution rules for utilities

The Trump Administration says it will ease rules for handling toxic coal ash from more than 400 U.S. coal-fired power plants.

The EPA's decision pushes back the deadline to close problematic ash dumps and gives state regulators flexibility in how they deal with the massive waste piles that result from burning coal for electricity.

“It’s not like EPA has granted us free pass here. It just gives us additional time to operate those facilities and better synch them up” with upcoming wastewater guidelines, says the head of the Utility Solid Waste Advisory Group.

Environmental leaders say the new rule changes places residents of Indiana particularly at risk because the state reportedly has the most coal ash ponds in the U.S.

