Skechers skid impacts Deckers and Crocs

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) are both down about 1.5% in AH trading following weak guidance from Skechers alongside the company's Q2 report.

Skechers saw profit drop 24% Y/Y in Q2 as sales growth couldn't keep up with cost pressures. Shares of Skechers (NYSE:SKX) are now down 25.23% AH and could threaten the 52-week low of $23.90 if the selling pressure persists tomorrow. So far, there aren't any Wall Street analysts out with strong defenses on SKX, although that could change by morning.

Previously: Skechers in freefall after weak guidance (July 19)