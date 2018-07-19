Judge tosses NYC's climate change lawsuit against five big oil companies

A U.S. district judge dismisses a lawsuit by New York City seeking to hold five of the world's biggest oil companies liable for their role in contributing to climate change.

Echoing a ruling last month that tossed out two similar California cases, the judge said problems associated with climate change should be tackled by Congress and the executive branch.

NYC said the five companies - BP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) - should compensate the city for the cost of mitigating the effects of global warming.

The judge agreed with the argument made by the companies that the case should be dismissed because the city's claims arise under federal common law, which displace the city's state law claims.