Innogy reaches deal on E.ON, RWE integration

Innogy (OTCPK:INNYY) says it signed binding agreements with E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) and RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) for a fair integration process and supporting its planned break-up, clearing the way for the eventual integration of Innogy's renewables business into RWE.

The agreements mark a critical step towards an asset swap deal between RWE and E.ON, which has led to concerns that Innogy would bear the brunt of planned job cuts.

The companies agree to treat all employees as fairly and equally as possible as part of the integration, regardless of which company they work for.

RWE, which owns 76.8% of Innogy after an equity carve-out in 2016, agreed in March with rival E.ON to break up Innogy.