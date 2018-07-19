Grainger extends gains as analysts jump in with praise

Grainger (GWW +0.6% ) adds to yesterday's gains after UBS upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell, saying the company's strategic initiatives, including its pricing reset and e-commerce platform development, reposition it to gain market share through 2019.

GWW surged 11.7% after posting a strong Q2 earnings beat and FY 2018 guidance raise, but UBS, which hikes its stock price target to $340 from $240, believes near-term upside is reflected at current levels.

Oppenheimer rates GWW at Outperform and raises its price target to $380 from $350, citing restructuring cost savings, demand response from customer segments targeted by price resets, and overall sales execution in the improved macro environment.

BMO Capital lifts its price target to $330 after GWW marked the fourth straight quarter of an EPS beat but maintains its Market Peform rating.