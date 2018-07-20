Japan inflation elusive of BOJ goal

Despite aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan for more than five years, domestic prices have become sluggish again in recent months.

The trend continued into June, with the core consumer price index, excluding fresh food prices because of their volatility, rising only 0.8% from a year earlier, from a 0.7% rise in May.

That's well short of the 2% target set by the Bank of Japan.

