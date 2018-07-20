Concho Resources completes acquisition of RSP Permian, Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) has completed its acquisition of RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP).RSP common stock will no longer be listed for trading on NYSE

The company also announced the appointment of Steve Gray, formerly Chief Executive Officer of RSP, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

The company recently closed its previously announced offering of $1,000M aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior unsecured notes due 2028 and $600M aggregate principal amount of 4.850% senior unsecured notes due 2048.

The proceeds from the offering were used to redeem RSP’s 6.625% senior notes due 2022 and 5.250% senior notes due 2025 for ~$1.2B as well as repay a portion of the outstanding balance under RSP’s existing credit facility.

Concho repaid the remaining balance under RSP’s credit facility with borrowings under Concho’s credit facility.

Previously: Concho Resources to buy RSP Permian in $9.5B all-stock deal (March 28)