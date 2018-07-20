WhatsApp curbs message forwarding

More changes to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) platforms... WhatsApp is rolling out a global test measure to rein in forwarded messages after rumors of child abductors led to several killings in India and sparked calls for action from authorities.

WhatsApp did not say what the limit would be elsewhere, but in India specifically, they will be limited to five chats at a time, as well as removing the quick forward button placed next to media messages.

