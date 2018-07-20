Trump 'ready' to tariff all Chinese goods

President Trump is willing to up the ante in the trade war with Beijing and could slap tariffs on every Chinese good imported to the U.S.

"I'm ready to go to 500," he told CNBC, referencing the $505.5B of American imports from China in 2017, compared to the $129.9B the U.S. exported to the country last year.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan slid overnight to its lowest in more than a year, stoking worries Beijing's currency management could be the next flash point in a trade dispute with the U.S.

