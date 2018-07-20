Saint Jean Carbon acquires Lochaber Property

Saint Jean Carbon (OTC:TORVF) has acquired a 100% ownership of the historical mining property known as the Lochaber claims located in South Western Quebec.

As consideration, the company issued 750K common shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per share, cash consideration of $425K in four yearly installments of $106.25K, 1.75% net operational operating cost royalty to the Vendor for 10 years and has entered into an offtake agreement with the Vendor for providing with a first right of refusal to purchase up to 10,000 metric tons per year for the life of the Lochaber mine.