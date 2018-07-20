State Street to buy front-office tools/solutions firm for $2.6B

State Street (NYSE:STT) agrees to buy Charles River Systems, a provider of investment management front-office tools and solutions, for $2.6B in cash.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive in 2020.

State Street says the deal gives it the ability to deliver a global front-to-back platform for asset managers and asset owners.

The platform will enable investment workflows, provide advanced data aggregation, analytics and compliance tools, and connect and exchange data with other industry platforms and providers.

"This acquisition will also enable us to address a large adjacent $8B revenue pool for front office services,” said Jay Hooley, chairman and CEO of State Street.

The purchase price is expected to be financed through suspending State Street's $950M of share repurchases in Q2 2018 and through the rest of the year and through issuing equity, with about two-thirds in the form of common stock and one-third in preferred stock.

