Luvu Brands announces preliminary FY2018 sales results

Luvu Brands (OTCQB:LUVU) reports preliminary net sales growth of 7% to $3.9M in Q4.

Preliminary net sales for the FY18 was $16.4M, down 2.9% Y/Y.

Sales of the companies Jaxx and Avana brands increased ~34% to $6M.

Preliminary net sales of Liberator branded products for the year decreased 5% to $7.3M.

Louis Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the continued strong growth in net sales of our Jaxx and Avana brands during the year ended June 30, 2018. The new Jaxx and Avana products that we introduced in fiscal 2017 and 2018 are yielding positive results. The markets for casual fashion furniture and inclined bed therapy products remain strong and we expect to see continued growth of these two product lines in fiscal 2019.”