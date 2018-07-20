Margins improve at V.F. Corp

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) reports underlying revenue rose 12% in Q2 after backing on acquisitions. On a constant curreny basis, revenue was up 10%.

Active segment revenue was up 25% during the quarter, led by a 32% jump in Vans brand revenue.

International revenue rose 27%, inclusive of a 13 percentage point contribution from acquisitions.

Gross margin rose 90 bps to 50.5% of sales vs. 50.1% consensus estimate.

Looking ahead, VF expects full-year revenue of $13.6B to $13.7B and full-year EPS of $3.52 to $3.57 vs. $3.55 consensus.