Boston Scientific to acquire Claret Medical for up to $270M

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) agrees to acquire privately held Claret Medical, the developer of the Sentinel Cerebral Embolic Protection System used to protect the brain during certain interventional procedures. It is the only device cleared in the EU and U.S. to protect patients against the risk of stroke during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Under the terms of the agreement, BSX will pay $220M upfront and a milestone payment up to $50M. The transaction, expected to close this quarter, will be immaterial to non-GAAP EPS in 2018 and increasingly accretive thereafter.