GE beats estimates despite power drag

Adjusted EPS of $0.19, down 10% from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings in the latest period were fueled by GE's aviation and healthcare businesses, while the company said its power market continues to be challenging, with orders down 26% from the same period last year.

"In the first half of the year, we reduced Industrial structural costs by $1.1B,, more than halfway toward our 2018 goal of more than $2B," CEO John Flannery said in a statement, adding that GE's review of its businesses is "now complete."

General Electric also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year, saying it continues to expect full-year earnings $1.00-$1.07 per share.

GE +0.9% premarket

Q2 results