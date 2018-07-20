Regions Financial slips after Q2 results fail to dazzle

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) fell 1.6% in premarket trading as Q2 EPS beat by a penny and revenue came in-line.

Q2 EPS from continuing operations 32 cents a share vs. 35 cents in Q1 and 25 cents a year ago; adjusted total revenue was $1.44B, up 1.8% from Q1 and 5.2% from a year ago.

“Regions is making meaningful progress on its strategic plan to grow revenues, develop deeper customer relationships, deliver enhanced services to the marketplace, and operate more effectively over time,” said John Turner, president and CEO

Q2 net interest margin (FTE) 3.49% vs.3.46% in Q1 and 3.32% a year ago.

Card & ATM fees $112M vs. $104M in both Q1 and year-ago quarter.

Capital markets income rose to $57M, up 14% from Q1 and up 50% from a year ago.

Total adjusted non-interest expense rose 1.6% to $876M from $862M in Q1 and up 1.3% from a year ago.

Adjusted total loans rose to $79.05B, up 0.5% from Q1, and up 1% from a year ago.

Total deposits fell to $95.3B from $95.4B in Q1 and $97.5B a year ago.

Adjusted net loan charge-offs 0.32% of average loans (annualized) vs. 0.40% in Q1 and 0.34% a year ago.

Tier 1 capital ratio 11.8% vs. 11.9% in Q1 and 9.30% a year ago.

Previously: Regions Financial beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (July 20)

Source: Press Release