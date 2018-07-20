AVITA Medical expands management team to support planned U.S. launch of RECELL device

AVITA Medical (OTCPK:AVMXF) has expanded its management team in the commercial, legal and medical affairs functions to support the planned U.S. launch of the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device in the treatment of burns.

Joining AVITA Medical are Donna Shiroma, General Counsel; Terry Bromley, VP, Commercial Operations; and Debbie Garner, VP, Global Marketing. Katie Bush, PhD, has also been promoted to VP, Medical Affairs.

Prior to joining AVITA Medical, Ms. Shiroma served as corporate and genral counsel, VP of legal, chief privacy and compliance officer, and CCO for Ascend Therapeutics, PDL BioPharma, and several Johnson & Johnson companies.

Mr. Bromley led sales and marketing operations for a number of medical products, including wound healing and skin care, with Crawford Healthcare, Emergent BioSolutions, Convatech and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Ms. Garner joins AVITA Medical from Allergan, where she served as Executive Marketing Director for the Medical Dermatology Franchise.