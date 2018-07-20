CL King talks Wendy's-Papa John's deal

CL King thinks Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) could be worth $65 per share in a Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) buyout scenario vs. the 52-week trading range of $47.80 to $81.09.

The firm says Wendy's could grow to more than $420M in free cash flow if it struck a PZZA deal, up from $330M in 2020 on a standalone basis.

Wendy's could also get a slice of Papa John's if Inspire Brands was the acquirer via the 12.3% stake it holds in Inspire.

CL King keeps a Strong Buy rating on Wendy's and price target of $22.

Shares of Papa John's are up 1.96% in premarket trading to $52.00. Wendy's is -0.06% to $17.65.

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC