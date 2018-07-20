Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (36% upside) price target at SunTrust on potential takeout of Madrigal by Merck KGaA. Viking's NASH drug VK2809 has the same mechanism of action as Madrigal's MGL-3196. Shares up 3% premarket.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) initiated with Outperform rating and $20 (82% upside) price target at BMO.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and $3 (26% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) initiated with Outperform rating and $26 (73% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 5% premarket.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink after FDA partial clinical hold on Phase 1 study of ADC XMT-1522.