Spirit of Texas Bancshares to acquire Comanche National Corporation and its subsidiary, Comanche National Bank

Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) to acquire Comanche National Corporation and its subsidiary, Comanche National Bank, in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration valued at ~$55.9 M, consisting of issuance of 2,142,857 shares of its common stock and estimated $12.2M in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Upon completion of the transaction, Mr. Nix, Chairman and CEO of Comanche National Corporation will join the Spirit board of directors and will serve as Vice Chairman of Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB.