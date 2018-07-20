Honeywell +2.8% raising full year outlook

Earnings per share (excluding separation costs) were $2.12, up 18% Y/Y, and exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +8%; Home and Building Technologies +3%; Performance Materials and Technologies +3%; Safety and Productivity Solutions +11%.

"Given our strong second-quarter performance and confident outlook, we are raising our 2018 guidance," said CEO Darius Adamczyk. "For the full year, we now expect organic sales growth to be 5%-6%, segment margin expansion to be 40 to 60 basis points, earnings per share to be $8.05 to $8.15, and free cash flow to be $5.6B-$6.2B."

Conference call today at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

HON +2.8% premarket

Q2 results