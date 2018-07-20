More on State Street: Q2 includes restructuring charge, boosts savings estimate

State Street (NYSE:STT) Q2 EPS $1.88 a share compares with $1.53 a year ago.Total revenue of $3.03B, up 0.2% from Q1 and up 7.7% from a year ago.

The stock falls 3.2% in premarket trading as the company also announces a $2.6B cash acquisition of Charles River Systems.

Q2 EPS includes $77M repositioning charge for organizational streamlining.

Net interest margin 1.46% vs 1.40% in Q1 and 1.27% a year ago.

"We remain on track to achieve our 2018 financial objectives," says Chairman and CEO Joseph L. Hooley.

STT now sees Beacon and organizational efficiencies saving $200M in 2018, up from earlier guidance of $150M.

Assets under custody and administration $33.9T vs $33.3T in Q1 and $31.0T a year ago.

Assets under management $2.72T vs. $2.73T in Q1 and $2.61T a year ago; total net outflows $14B for the quarter; market appreciation of $35B and foreign exchange impact of negative $27B.

Return on average common equity 14.7% vs. 12.8% in Q1 and 12.6% a year ago.

