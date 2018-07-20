FDA grants Breakthrough Device Designation for Roche's Elecsys CSF assays

FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Roche's (RHHBY) Elecsys ß-Amyloid (1-42) cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF.

These in vitro diagnostic immunoassays measure ß-Amyloid (1-42) and Phospho-Tau concentrations in CSF in adult patients with cognitive impairment evaluated with Alzheimer’s disease or other causes of dementia.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.