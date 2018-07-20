Sell-side cheerleaders line up behind Intuitive Surgical after Q2 beat; shares up 3% premarket

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is up 3% premarket on light volume after announcing Q2 results yesterday after the close. Non-GAAP earnings were up 14% and da Vinci shipments rose 32.5%.

On cue, sell-side analysts boost their price targets as they climb aboard for the ride.

Goldman Sachs' Isaac Ro (NYSEARCA:BUY) raises his price target to a Street-high $630 (21% upside) calling the company a high-growth story with no meaningful competition.

Cantor's Craig Bijou (OVERWEIGHT) raises his price target to $620 on the basis of "significantly beating all metrics we track."

RBC's Brandon Henry (SECTOR PERFORM) raises his price target to $550 saying the company "continues to deliver on high investor expectations."

Previously: Intuitive Surgical Q2 revenue up 7%; earnings off 11%; da Vinci shipments up 33%; shares up 4% after hours (July 19)