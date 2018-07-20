Ebix acquires Indus Software for $29M

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) acquires Indus Software Technologies for approximately $29M including a $5M contingent earn out.

Indus is a global provider of enterprise lending software solutions to financial institutions, captive auto finance, and telecom companies.

Indus will integrate into Ebix’s Financial Exchange EbixCash offering in India. Ebix’s employee number in the region will grow from 900 to about 7,200.

Indus brought in revenue of $22M in FY17 and EBITDA of 17%. Ebix thinks the business can grow at a rate of at least 12% to 15% a year with operating margins at 30% or higher.

Ebix expects the acquisition to become immediately accretive to earnings and forecasts $0.19 in increased EPS after the integration completes in about six months.

Ebix share are flat at $82.70 premarket.