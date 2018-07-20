Schlumberger little changed after in-line quarter

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +0.4% premarket after reporting in-line Q2 earnings and revenues, swinging to an unadjusted net income of $430M ($0.31/share) from a loss of $74M (-$0.05/share) in the same period a year ago.

SLB says Q2 overall revenue rose 11% Y/Y and 6% Q/Q to $8.3B, as production revenue jumped 30% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to $3.26B, drilling revenue grew 6% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $2.23B, and reservoir characterization revenue fell 7% Y/Y but rose 5% Q/Q to $1.63B.

Q2 revenue from North America jumped 43% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q to $3.14B, highlighted by a 9% gain in North America Land revenue, driven by market share gains and operational efficiency improvements while pricing remained flat.

Q2 international revenue slipped 1% Y/Y and rose 4% Q/Q to $5.06B, with sequential growth driven by an 18% improvement in Asia and Australia and 9% in Europe and Africa, which the company says confirms "a much broader-based international recovery is now emerging."