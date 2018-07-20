Five Below -3% after Credit Suisse shifts to neutral

Credit Suisse moves to the sidelines on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a downgrade to Neutral from Outperform.

"We see risk/reward as balanced at these levels given the stock's material outperformance and back-half comp acceleration that we believe is now priced into the shares," reads the firm's note.

CS also points to $10M in Five Below board/management stock sales this week.

The price target on Five Below is kept by CS at $110.