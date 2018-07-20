Pebblebrook takes another stab at getting LaSalle board to engage

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) sends another letter to LaSalle Hotel Properties' (NYSE:LHO) board to reconfirm its proposal to combine the two companies and urging the LaSalle board to reevaluate it and determine it to be "superior."

“We continue to believe that the proposed strategic combination of LaSalle and Pebblebrook will deliver materially higher immediate and long-term value than Blackstone’s (NYSE:BX) $33.50 per share ‘take-under’ proposal,” said Jon E. Bortz, chairman, President, and CEO of Pebblebrook.

Pebblebrook says improvement in lodging industry performance and the fact that LaSalle shares have consistently traded above the Blackstone price, and the continued strong performance of Pebblebrook shares make its proposal a better offer than Blackstone's.

“It has been nearly two months since LaSalle executed its merger agreement with Blackstone, yet LaSalle has neither filed a definitive proxy nor set a meeting date to put the deal to a vote," the Pebblebrook letter said.

"We urge the LaSalle Board to reconsider our superior offer, which remains outstanding, and make the determination that it constitutes a superior proposal to the Blackstone agreement, in order to be consistent with the determination already clearly made by LaSalle’s shareholders," it said.

LHO closed trading yesterday at $34.99.

Source: Press Release

