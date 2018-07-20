Mattel in focus ahead of earnings

Analysts are weighing in on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) ahead of the toy company's Q2 earnings report on July 25.

"Mattel has a hard 2Q17 comparison due to the ‘Cars 3’ channel fill, and with the expected disruption and light shipments caused by the Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation," warns D.A. DAvidson.

"Looking ahead, we assume a return to more normalized growth rates in ‘19, but also see potential headwinds emerging (i.e. input cost inflation)," advises Stifel.

Shares of Mattel are up 23% since the company's Q1 earnings report was posted.