Platform Specialty Products to sell Arysta LifeScience for $4.2B

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) +4.9% premarket after agreeing to sell its Arysta LifeScience agricultural solutions business to UPL Corp. for $4.2B in cash.

PAH says the deal marks the culmination of a separation process announced last August to position its performance solutions and agricultural solutions businesses for future growth.

PAH says it will change its name to Element Solutions, effective at closing of the Arysta transaction, and expects to be traded on the NYSE under the ESI ticker.

The newly named company will comprise PAH's existing performance solutions segment, a portfolio of specialty chemicals businesses focused on the electronics, industrials and energy end-markets.

The PAH board authorizes up to $750M in share repurchases, conditioned on the closing of the Arysta sale.