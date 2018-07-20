Kansas City Southern rides out Q2 headwinds

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted recored revenue in Q2 off a 1% increase in carload volume.

Commodity groups showing revenue gains during the quarter included automotive (+17%), chemicals/petroleum (+14%), intermodal (+3%), consumer (+3%) and agricultural/minerals (+1%).

The company's operating ratio increased 50 bps to 64.0% of sales during the quarter. EPS improved by 16% Y/Y/

CEO update: "We persevered through volume headwinds from utility coal and a challenging FX environment impacting Mexico international intermodal business, to deliver topline growth from five of six business units, record franchise cross-border revenue and record adjusted diluted earnings per share. As we move into the second half of 2018 and 2019, we expect volume growth to accelerate, benefiting from a strong economy, network capacity investments and commercial opportunities that are unique to the KCS franchise."

KSU is flat in premarket trading.

