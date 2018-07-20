Gentex updates FY2018 guidance, shares down 4% premarket

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales rose 2% to $444.2M in Q2, aided by an 8% increase in auto-dimming mirror unit shipments sequentially.

Total auto-dimming mirror units +779 Y/Y to 10,567.

Gross margin rate leveraged 30 bps to 38%, primarily as a result of improved product mix and purchasing cost reductions.

Operating margin rate slipped 60 bps to 27.8%.

The company repurchased 6.3M shares during the quarter at an average price of $23.33 per share.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $1.88B to $1.91B; Gross margin rate: 37.5% to 38.5%; Operating expense: $180M to $185M; Tax rate: 15% to 18%; Capex: $110M to $120M; D&A: $105M to $115M.