More on SunTrust: Q2 NIM gains on higher earning asset yields

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STT) Q2 EPS $1.49 vs. $1.03 a year ago.

Net interest margin 3.28%, up 4 basis points from Q1 and 14 bps from a year ago; driven primarily by higher earning asset yields arising from higher benchmark interest rates, positive mix shift in the LHFI portfolio, and higher securities yields.

Total revenue-FTE of $2.34B vs. $2.26B in Q1 and $2.27B a year ago.

Provision for credit losses $32M vs $28M in Q1 and $90M a year ago.

Average LHFI $144.2B vs $142.9B in Q1 and $144.4B a year ago.

Average consumer and commercial deposits $159.0B vs. $159.2B in Q1 and $159.1B a year ago.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.73% vs. 9.84% in Q1 and 9.68% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

