Weatherford sells out of Sunita Hydrocolloids JV

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) says it sold all of its ownership interest in the Sunita Hydrocolloids joint venture to its JV partners for an undisclosed sum.

The JV was formed in 2007 and manufactures and supplies natural and chemically modified guar gum used as a gelling agent for pressure pumping; WFT says the production of guar gum is no longer a core focus.

WFT says the sale is "another small step" in refocusing its portfolio "on the businesses most closely aligned with its long-term strategy and to reduce its debt."