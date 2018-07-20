Downgrades on Skechers following earnings shocker

Wall Street analysts are scrambling on Skechers (NYSE:SKX) after shares were torched yesterday in the AH session following weak guidance from the retailer and Q2 same-store sales growth that trailed expectations (+4.5% vs. +5.2% consensus).

Wells Fargo lowers Skechers to Market Perform from Outperform and drops its PT to a Street-low $24 from $40.

Susuquehanna downgrades SKX to Neutral from Positive and slides the PT to $26 from $40.

Both firms note that valuation on Skechers implied stronger revenue and profit growth than what was turned in.

Shares of Skechers are still trading weak in the premarket session, down 26.77% to $24.35.

