Citizens Financial boosts dividend, sees more gains from efficiency program

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) +2.6% in premarket trading after increasing its quarterly dividend and announcing a new phase of its efficiency program.

Citizens' board declares a Q3 2018 cash dividend of 27 cents per common share, an increase of 5 cents, or 23%.

The new "Tap Our Potential" V program is expected to deliver pretax expense and revenue enhancements of about $90M-$100M by the end of 2019.

Q2 net income of $425M, or 88 cents per share, compares with $318M, or 63 cents, a year ago.

Total revenue rose to $1.51B from $1.46B in Q2 and $1.40B a year ago.

Net interest margin of 3.18% improved 2 basis points from 3.16% in Q1 and 21 bps from 2.97% Y/Y.

Noninterest expense of $875M fell 1% from Q1, but rose 1% from Q2 2017.

Provision for credit losses increased to $85M, up 9% from Q1, and 21% Y/Y.

Return on average common equity 8.7% vs. 7.8% in Q1 and 6.5% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

