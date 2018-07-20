Amarantus updates on subsidiaries

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (OTCPK:AMBS) updates investors on key activities in its subsidiaries:

Elto Pharma: Phase 2 study of eltoprazine in Parkinson's disease to launch in H1 2019. Parallel design will account for changes in standard-of-care treatment, including Adamas Pharma's Gocovri (amantadine). Update on plans for investigating eltoprazine in Alzheimer's will be provided in H2.

Cutanogen: Regulatory path for Engineered Skin Substitute to be finalized in H2. Third-party manufacturing being optimized ahead of clinical trials in H1 2019.

MANF Therapeutics: Re-initiating cGMP manufacturing. Initial indication for MANF clinical development in process. Recruiting senior executives for management.

NeuroDx: Finalizing transaction with Leipzig University for rights to LymPro Test.

Capital plan: Entered into agreements in Q1 to raise up to $1.5M. Weild & Co. retained to advise on capital formation via the JOBS Act.