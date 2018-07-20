Baker Hughes slides as oilfield equipment revenue drops 9%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) -2.6% premarket after missing Q2 earnings expectations, as demand fell for its oilfield equipment.

While overall revenue rose 2% Y/Y and 3% Q/Q to $5.55B, revenue from BHGE's oilfield equipment business, which includes deepwater drilling, fell 9% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to $617M, missing analyst consensus estimate of $648M.

Q2 oilfield services revenue rose 14% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to $2.88B, but revenue from turbomachinery and process solutions fell 13% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $1.38B.

BHGE says the operating income margin for oilfield services rose to 6.6% from 5.3% a year earlier.

Q2 orders of $6B for the quarter rose 9% Y/Y and 15% Q/Q on a combined business basis.

“North American production is increasing as operators grow rig and well counts, and we are seeing signs of increasing international activity in some geomarkets,” says CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.