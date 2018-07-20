Goldman Sachs assesses Harley-Davidson ahead of earnings

Goldman Sachs forecasts sales at Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) decelerated in June.

The firm expects Harley to report Q2 EPS of $1.37, a mark which trails the consensus estimate of $1.41.

The GS analyst team keeps a Hold rating and price target of $45 on Harley.

Shares of HOG are down 0.52% in premarket trading to $41.90. Despite all the tariff concerns, Harley trades about 2.6% higher than when Q1 numbers were posted.

Harley is due to report Q2 earnings on July 24.

Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg