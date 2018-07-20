Deutsche Bank: Amazon top internet pick with 21% upside

Deutsche Bank calls Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) its top internet pick and raises the price target from $1,800 to $2,200, a 21% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley says the firm likes Amazon on both a twelve-month basis and long-term.

Walmsley: “We recognize the concerns, however modest, regarding potential for higher near-term investment in fulfillment facilities, last mile delivery, international markets … these concerns are far outweighed by the large and expanding TAM [total addressable market] most recently with the acquisition of PillPack as well as the expansions into Brazil and Australia.”

Amazon shares are up 0.6% premarket to $1,823.

