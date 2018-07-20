Analysts boost Microsoft targets after strong earnings

BMO Capital Markets raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target from $109 to $125 after yesterday’s earnings. Target represents a 20% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says the only blemish on the quarter was weak FCF.

BMO says that even with the healthy guidance, the implied Q/Q revenues suggest upside potential in the September quarter.

More target action: Stifel raises from $107 to $118, Deutsche Bank raises from $120 to $130, Raymond James raises from $124 to $126.

Source: Briefing.com.

Microsoft shares are up 3.4% premarket to $107.94.

